Enfermera canta a paciente con cáncer para animarlo

Alex, RN at Sarah Cannon hospital and Nashville Country Musician Penn Pennington

My dad’s nurse, Alex, heard that he was a guitar player so she brought her guitar for him to play during his chemotherapy treatments and sang O Holy Night with him. Who knew she could also sing!! Please share and let's get Alex some buzz for nurse of the year!! She's amazing! #alexatsarahcannonThere's more to the story, Penn Pennington is a Nashville original guitar player since 1980. He has played at all the old country bars downtown for over 30 years and played at the Grand Ole Opry with Jack Greene for 23 years. Right now he is receiving chemotherapy at Sarah Cannon Cancer Center. Sarah Cannon, best known as Minnie Pearl of the Grand Ole Opry was an American country comedian who appeared for more than 50 years and on the television show Hee Haw from 1969 to 1991.

