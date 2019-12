We learned an extremely valuable lesson today. When you have a classroom full of toys ready to be shipped off to the Santa Foundation, you should…1. Close the door to the classroomOr 2. Keep the toys elevated If not, a golden retriever will slowly hoard them throughout the day and bring them back to his lair. Thanks to Officer Cusson for capturing this larceny on camera.

Posted by Franklin Police Department on Wednesday, December 18, 2019