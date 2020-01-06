El «Ken» humano ahora se transforma en «Barbie»

Y es que Rodrigo asegura que a pesar de lo que todos pensaban él siempre se ha sentido como una mujer y ahora a iniciado su transformación para lograr su objetivo final.

Brasil.- Rodrigo Alves mejor conocido como el «Ken» humano sorprendió a todo el mundo al transformarse mediante cirugías estéticas en el famoso muñeco «Ken». Pero ahora vuelve a impactar con su transformación de «Ken» a «Barbie».

“Durante años intenté vivir mi vida como hombre. Me pusieron un paquete falso de seis, tenía músculos falsos en mis brazos, pero me estaba mintiendo a mí mismo, soy una mujer y siempre he tenido cerebro femenino” aseguró.

Ahora Roddy como muchos lo conocen se hará una reducción su miembro viril y pronto tendrá lo que se llama una ‘inversión en el pene’ y extracción de testículos.

Roddy asegura estar muy contento con su nueva transformación.

Con información de: www.debate.com.mx

