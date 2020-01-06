Brasil.- Rodrigo Alves mejor conocido como el «Ken» humano sorprendió a todo el mundo al transformarse mediante cirugías estéticas en el famoso muñeco «Ken». Pero ahora vuelve a impactar con su transformación de «Ken» a «Barbie».
Y es que Rodrigo asegura que a pesar de lo que todos pensaban él siempre se ha sentido como una mujer y ahora a iniciado su transformación para lograr su objetivo final.
“Durante años intenté vivir mi vida como hombre. Me pusieron un paquete falso de seis, tenía músculos falsos en mis brazos, pero me estaba mintiendo a mí mismo, soy una mujer y siempre he tenido cerebro femenino” aseguró.
Ahora Roddy como muchos lo conocen se hará una reducción su miembro viril y pronto tendrá lo que se llama una ‘inversión en el pene’ y extracción de testículos.
Roddy asegura estar muy contento con su nueva transformación.
View this post on Instagram
I followed the trail out of the room, invigorated by the possibility of reinventing my own body. The meaning was mine, as long as I was with those who had the vision and vocabulary to understand my creation. Image credits to @_adamgerrard_ & @dailymirror image editing by @dsp._design & @dillonstpaul dress from @prettylittlething 👩🏼 stylist Mr @nickhowardlanes. #beauty #glam #blonde #barbie #rodrigoalves #transgender #transgenderwoman #pretty #fierce #fashion #lifestyle
View this post on Instagram
Today the 5th of January 2020 I was Born again ! Thank you to everyone who has been supporting me through this transition process. Imagine credits to @_adamgerrard_ photographer copy right to @dailymirror image edited by @dsp._design & @dillonstpaul our fit from @prettylittlething. #beauty #blonde #pretty #editorial #girl
Con información de: www.debate.com.mx