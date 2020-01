Heartwarming scene of a dog’s unconditional love towards its master. Just this ordinary afternoon, we felt blessed to have witnessed this extra ordinary sight of an amazing creature helping its master maneuver his wheelchair along seminary drive. I mean, I thought it only happens in TV shows, this very scenario. I’m out of words to describe my emotions right now. May the good Lord will bless them both. P.S.I’m holding my baby who’s sleeping in my arms that’s why I didn’t get a good shot✌🏻

Posted by 信仰 レヴィラ on Saturday, June 30, 2018