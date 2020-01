Adelaide Koala Rescue, Australia

🐨 INSPIRING KOALA RESCUE 🐨Adelaide Koala Rescue has set up a makeshift hospital for rescued Koalas from the Australian wildfires. There are over 100 Koalas at this single hospital!These rescuers are inspiring and doing such fantastic work 💚💚 Please visit their page to find out how you can help!🎥: ABC Newswww.animaljusticeproject.com

