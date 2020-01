Thirsty koala drinks rainwater off road

Drink up, little buddy 🐨 The Schramm family we're driving between Croppa Creek and Moree when they came across this thirsty koala doing its best to drink up rainwater off the road.“We couldn't get him off the road,” Pamela Schramm said.She's urging all motorists to slow down and look out for their local wildlife.“He was so thirty and there was not enough rain to pool in the dust. I actually placed a shopping bag secured to a guide post (out of cars’ way) hoping that people would slow down.”Pamela also alerted a local wildlife carer, who she will meet in the area today.“He seemed in good health. Not skinny.”📹: Pamela Schramm

