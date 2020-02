Perro travieso ocasiona incendio

Curious Pup Caused Home Fire. LAFD responded to a structure fire where two pets had evacuated safely. LAFD recommends homeowners ensure that smoke alarms are installed and working, that no combustible items be placed on or within three feet of heating devices or heat producing appliances. Another important safety practice is to have an escape plan as demonstrated perfectly in the video.

Posted by Los Alamos County Fire Department on Monday, February 3, 2020