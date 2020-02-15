Hombre inventa almohada de cerveza

Un hombre llamado Phil, tuvo una idea que volvió realidad, al innovar creando una almohada inflable con cerveza dentro de la misma.
Este hombre innovador se ha vuelto viral por su ingeniosa creación, permitiendo quitar la sed a media noche.
«Porque en medio de la noche, cuando tienes un poco de sed y quieres algo un poco más fuerte que el agua: ¡almohada de cerveza!», dice en un delicioso video.
«The Beer Pillow ayuda a todos los amantes de la cerveza a dormir bien por la noche, para que puedas beber cerveza toda la noche», dijo el genial inventor.
BEER PILLOW: Drink a beer in the middle of the night. #BeerGoals
BEER PILLOW. Our new #BeerGoals is to create a #BeerPillow to drink a beer in the middle of the night, all night long. Beer Goals will show you how to have the ultimate brew night sleep. #Beer #Beers #CraftBeer #MyBeerPillow 😴😴🍺🍺🍺
Posted by Beer Goals on Sunday, February 2, 2020
Con información de: excelsior.com