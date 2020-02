Se vuelven mejores amigos una paloma y perro chihuahua

A little dinner-time therapy. Food is a good motivator….. otherwise he just gives me puppy dog eyes and refuses to move those little legs. If nothing else, we are strengthening his front legs to carry the load if he doesn’t regain use of those rear legs. It’s too soon, and he’s too small for any testing at this point.

