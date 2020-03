Gato brinda compañía a abuelito con alzheimer

Mooshu and his owner

Patricia’s husband is a former veterinarian and is living with Alzheimer’s disease. Now in the later stages of the condition, there are very few things that give him comfort – apart from his cat. Mooshu is always there for him and is one of the only things that will calm and comfort him throughout the day. We love their snuggles. 💙🐈

Posted by Alzheimer's Society on Thursday, February 6, 2020