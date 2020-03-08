Pelícano cree que celular es un pescado y se lo traga

Duty Calls…Literally!

Eek! Birds swallow some bizarre things 😱🤢Hospital Tech Adam and Intern Emma had to work in tandem to fish this cellphone out of our Pelican patient's throat. Although we are laughing in disbelief (and relief!), this is one example of a much larger issue:When humans and wildlife come in contact, it doesn't always turn out so well for the wildlife. 🐠'Habituation' is the process of wildlife becoming so accustomed to human interaction that it changes their natural behaviors and diminishes their fear of people. This Pelican, used to accepting fish handouts from humans, thought nothing of snatching another shiny object out of someone's hand when they weren't looking. 🐠Please don't feed our wildlife! It is against the law and does them serious harm. This case turned out well for both the Pelican and the owner of the phone. We anticipate releasing Cell Peli back into the wild soon! 🙌🏻

Posted by Florida Keys Wild Bird Rehabilitation Center on Friday, February 28, 2020