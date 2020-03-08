Pelícano cree que celular es un pescado y se lo traga

En las redes sociales rápidamente se ha hecho viral el video que muestra a un pelícano que se tragó un celular.
Este inusual hecho ocurrió en sur de la Florida, cuando el pelícano, el cual al parecer se encontraba hambriento, despojó a un turista de su celular al confundirlo con un pescado.
Algunos medios de la Florida señalaron que la mujer al ver que el ave se encontraba en apuros después de haberse tragado el celular llamó al Centro de Rehabilitación de Aves Silvestres de los Cayos en Florida.
Los especialistas se llevaron al pelícano al hospital más cercano, donde Emma McCarthy y Adam Manglitz lo atendieron y lograron extraer el aparato del estómago del ave.
En las imágenes de un video se puede ver cómo McCarthy introduce su brazo por el pico y logra dar con el celular, el cual estaba cubierto de trozos de pescado y gusanos.
Los pelícanos están acostumbrados a que las personas los alimenten, por lo que tuvo problemas para arrebatarle el teléfono al turista, señaló uno de los funcionarios de Vida Silvestre.
Eek! Birds swallow some bizarre things 😱🤢Hospital Tech Adam and Intern Emma had to work in tandem to fish this cellphone out of our Pelican patient's throat. Although we are laughing in disbelief (and relief!), this is one example of a much larger issue:When humans and wildlife come in contact, it doesn't always turn out so well for the wildlife. 🐠'Habituation' is the process of wildlife becoming so accustomed to human interaction that it changes their natural behaviors and diminishes their fear of people. This Pelican, used to accepting fish handouts from humans, thought nothing of snatching another shiny object out of someone's hand when they weren't looking. 🐠Please don't feed our wildlife! It is against the law and does them serious harm. This case turned out well for both the Pelican and the owner of the phone. We anticipate releasing Cell Peli back into the wild soon! 🙌🏻
Posted by Florida Keys Wild Bird Rehabilitation Center on Friday, February 28, 2020
Con información de: sipse.com
TAMBIÉN TE PUEDE INTERESAR: