Policías de la India crean tutorial contra covid-19

Kerala Police Awareness video on COVID 19 goes viral

A Kerala Police Dance video on Corona awareness became an international hit, with news reports in Fox news, BBC, Sky news and widely acclaimed in news reports around the globe. Kerala Police once again in the forefront of digital Innovations, in leading the fight against COVID 19. Congratulations to the State Police Media Team for the well made and well timed video.#keralapolice #kerala_police

Posted by Kerala Police on Friday, March 20, 2020