I am beyond devastated. And I do not want to share with you this very sad news because Takaya was giving so much hope and joy to so many in this very difficult and dark time. But I must. Takaya has been killed today. He was shot by hunters in a wilderness area northwest of Victoria. I don't know much else. The only thing that I can confirm, with such a desperately heavy heart, is that I know for sure it was Takaya. The dead wolf had a yellow ear tag, 1-295. This is Takaya's tag. It is a tragic end for a very exceptional and special wolf. I will post more when I get more information. The hunting of wolves and all trophy hunting must stop now. Please visit this link to take action to help save other BC wolves. Link in bio. @pacificwild #takaya #stoptrophyhunting #sorrow