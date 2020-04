Niño se quita la vida tras aislamiento por Covid-19

💙 It's been a hard week for many this week, hearing the sad passing of Kian Southway, a much loved young man by many. As a community we have come together to raise awareness of mental health amongst young adults and made a video to honour Kian.We would like to thank our Penygraig Rfc u16 boys, Porth Harlequins u16 and Wattstown Rfc u16 for all taking part.Rest in peace kian 💙#itsoknottobeok #speakout

Posted by Penygraig RFC U16'S on Thursday, April 2, 2020