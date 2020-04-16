Tiempo aproximado de lectura: < 1 minuto

A la edad de 81 años murió el actor Brian Dennehy quien ganara dos premios Tony y participara en varias cintas famosas como Rambo («First Blood») (1982) con Sylvester Stallone y «Presunto inocente» («Presumed Innocent») (1990) junto a Harrison Ford.

La notica la dio a conocer su hija Elizabeth Dennehy en un tweet:

«Con peso en el corazón anunciamos que nuestro padre Brian falleció anoche de causas naturales, no relacionado con COVID-19».

Brian Dennehy fue un actor ligado al teatro donde ganó dos premios Tony al mejor actor masculino.

En la pantalla chica fue nominado seis veces al premio Emmy sin lograr ganarlo.

It is with heavy hearts we announce that our father, Brian passed away last night from natural causes, not Covid-related. Larger than life, generous to a fault, a proud and devoted father and grandfather, he will be missed by his wife Jennifer, family and many friends. pic.twitter.com/ILyrGpLnc3

— Elizabeth Dennehy (@dennehyeliza) April 16, 2020