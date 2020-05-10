Se burla y se limpia la nariz en la ropa de una empleada

Un hombre cometió un asqueroso acto al limpiarse la nariz en la playera de una empleada de una tienda de autoservicio en Michigan, Oakland, E. U., en medio de esta pandemia por coronavirus.
Las autoridades informaron que el hombre se molestó porque la joven al parecer le pidió que utilizara mascarilla como una medida de seguridad ante la pandemia de Covid-19.
Fue en ese momento que el sujeto se acercó a la empleada y se limpió la nariz en la camisa de la joven mientras hacía algunos comentarios en tono de burla diciéndole que usaría eso como mascarilla.
El hombre se hizo acreedor a una orden de arresto por parte del Departamento de Policía de Holly.
La policía pidió que cualquier persona que conozca la identidad del hombre o tenga información sobre el incidente puede llamar al Departamento de Policía.
El video de este lamentable hecho se ha viralizado en las redes sociales provocando el repudio de los usuarios hacia la acción del sujeto, quienes no han dudado en condenarlo.
** UPDATE ** An arrest has been made in this case. Additional details will be released after an arraignment has concluded. Thank you to all who shared this post, a viewer tip assisted investigators in determining the identity of the suspect. Assault Suspect – Identity RequestThe Holly Police Department is asking the public's help in identifying the subject in the attached video and picture. The man entered the Dollar Tree store on N. Saginaw St. on Saturday, May 2nd at about 1:30 pm. The clerk advised the man that all in-store customers must wear a mask to enter the store as stated on the signs posted on the entry doors. The man walked over to the clerk and wiped his nose and face on her shirt telling her "Here, I will use this as a mask" the man continued to be loud and disruptive inside the store before leaving in a white possibly Ford window van similar to the one pictured.Anyone knowing the identity of the man or who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the Holly Police Department at (248) 634-8221. Please do NOT share identity or other information to this post. Please reference case incident number 20-2977.Thank you for your help!
Posted by Holly Police Department on Monday, May 4, 2020
Con información de: debate.com
