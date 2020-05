Gatito con dos caras murió tras conmover en redes

View this post on Instagram

This photo was taken about an hour before Biscuits died. Kyla gave up 3 1/2 days of her life to put all of her efforts into saving him. He was born with the longest of odds and by living nearly 4 days, he beat those odds. I wish I hadn’t said that we wished he was eating more. That prompted many of you to tell us what we were doing wrong. The fact is he was eating very well. What I meant was we wished he could put on weight. He ate a lot, and he peed and pooped a lot. He just didn’t grow. It’s hard work for a little guy like him to support a large head with two complete faces. We thank all of you who have been so kind, prayed, and wished the best for Biscuits and Gravy. So many of you care and wanted to follow his progress, and said some very nice things to and about us. We will never forget your kindness! ❤️