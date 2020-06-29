Los animales son cada vez más protagonistas de épicos, emotivos, graciosos e incluso indignantes momentos tan únicos que se vuelven virales en Internet.
Este es el caso de Cornelius, un gato de cuatro años, quien es originario de Nashville, Tennessee, Estados Unidos quien es toda una sensación en las redes sociales por su peculiar rostro.
https://www.instagram.com/p/B61TGLppLdz/?utm_source=ig_embed
Y es que el felino pese a que es de color negro posee una decoloración en su pelaje, justo arriba de sus ojos, lo que hace que figure como unas grandes cejas blancas.
View this post on Instagram
Hey Girl, can I borrow a hug? I promise I‘ll give it back. 🤗💗 🐾 Anything happen today that gotcha down? I am here for ya!! Tell me what Monday did to you THIS week!! Hey, y’all, check out my bandana!! It’s one of three I purchased with my winning gift card giveaway from @Buttonsbowsnmore I luvs it because it has different patterns on each side! 🤗Luvs and hugs, Cornelius Cornbread Love it? Like it. Save it. Share it. ❤️😁 Don’t Miss A Post: Follow Me #corneliuscornbread 💙Cofounder of THE most exclusive feature site of ALL TIME!: @pawshcatclub 🎩 #pawshcatclub 🤠Pawtners in Fun: @itsmekevin_thecat @20pawsdaily @furrygambit @parker_the_californian_cat @salemmtl2015 @oliver_ac_twist @cat_privilege @ohmrbiscuits @furrytalesofgracieandzara @the_captastic_cappy 🐶Duke’s Buddies: @tukihavaapso #instacatlove #petsofinstaworld #bestcatsintheworld #dailykitty #yourcatphoto #cat2feature #catmom #blackcatslover #bombaycatlove #bombaycat #kittycatlove #cat_features_daily #cutecatsonline #Black_cat_crew #topcatsclub #Themeowdaily #Catfeaturefriends #fantasticfurballs #featuredcats_ig #funnymeowdels #cats_of_ig #bestcatclub #bns_cats #coi #instacats #catfeaturesofig #wewantcats #kittylovers
Dicha característica ha llevado a que Cornelius adquiera fama en el mundo de internet ya que su dueña Karen le ha creado su propia cuenta de Instagram, donde comparte fotografías del gato con diferentes atuendos lo que lo hace lucir más llamativo.
https://www.instagram.com/p/B4EBhOIpm9O/?utm_source=ig_embed
https://www.instagram.com/p/B3qH6lMJoZg/?utm_source=ig_embed
Con información de: radioformula.com.mx