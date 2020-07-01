Cuando se encontraba a unos cuantos pasos de llegar a un centro de maternidad en Florida, el bebé de una futura madre no quiso esperar y dio a luz mientras estaba de pie afuera en el estacionamiento, con una partera atrapando al bebé y una cámara de timbre capturando toda la acción.
Al parecer Susan Anderson ya sentía la necesidad de presionar, mientras su esposo los llevaba al centro Natural Birthworks en Margate, señaló un medio de comunicación, donde un video compartido en Facebook muestra lo que sucedió después.
En las imágenes se puede ver a Anderson en pantalones cortos y en camiseta y chanclas con su esposo apoyándola y la partera agachada justo detrás.
En eso llegan dos oficiales a los que Sandra Lovaina, quien asistía a Anderson, a quienes les informa que está bien, que la está ayudando y que va a tener un bebé.
Momentos después nace la bebé, una niña que Lovaina atrapa y la acuna entre lágrimas, a la que llamaron Julia.
El Centro señaló que la madre tuvo un parto realmente rápido.
El video se compartió con permiso de la madre, y tanto ella como la bebé se encuentran bien.
Shared with permission! This momma had a super fast labor. In Midwife terms, it was precipitous. When dad called a few minutes before arrival and said she feels like pushing gloves were on and ready. Although I thought we'd have time to get inside, this little one had other plans. The Police just so happened to be across the street & heard the commotion and walked over to see if help was needed.. Multitasking by catching a baby and letting them know we were all good was quite the experience! One of the most exciting births of 2020 😂 One we won't forget! Mom & baby are doing amazing and we can all laugh at how awesome this birth was. Especially because the cops looked pretty shell shocked! 🤭😆✨ #birthhappens #babieswaitfornoone #birthwithoutfear #midwifelife #joysofbirth #loveourjob #alwaysexciting #midwives #birthisbeautiful #birthworker #birthchoices #naturalbirth #birthcenterbabies #midwifery #birthoptions #trustingthebody #mothertomothersupport #supportmoms #supportingfamilies #supportmidwives
Con información de: sipse.com
