Orlando Bloom contó la triste noticia por la que está pasando en estos momentos, ya que se trata de la muerte de una de sus mascotas, un perrito de la raza poodle llamado Mighty.
«Mighty está del otro lado ahora. Después de 7 días de búsqueda desde el amanecer hasta el atardecer y hasta altas horas de la madrugada, hoy, el séptimo día, encontramos su collar», contó el actor en sus redes.
Además, reveló que han sido bastante duros los últimos días en medio de la búsqueda del perrito, tanto que incluso ha llegado a llorar.
«He llorado más esta semana de lo que creía posible, lo cual ha sido muy catártico y curativo. No dejé piedra sin remover, me arrastré a través de las alcantarillas, busqué en cada patio trasero y lecho de arroyo. Tenía dos perros rastreadores separados que también hacían lo mejor. Me siento tan agradecido de haber aprendido de mi pequeño hombre poderoso que el amor es eterno y el verdadero significado de la devoción», agregó Bloom.
Junto a su mensaje, el actor de Piratas del Caribe compartió varias fotografías del tatuaje que se hizo en honor a su mascota más querida.
Mighty’s on the other side now. After 7 days of searching from sunrise to sunset and into the wee hours, today, the 7th day ~the number of completion~ we found his collar… I have wept more this week than I thought possible, which has been very cathartic and healing… I left no stone unturned, crawled thru all the man holes, under the roads, searched every back yard and creek bed. Had two separate sniffer dogs do their best as well. I feel so grateful to have learned from my little Mighty man that love is eternal and the true meaning of devotion. I feel sure he was looking down on me whistling in every back yard and knowing that I was doing all I possibly could to respect our bond. He was more than a companion. It was a soul connection for sure. I’m sorry. I love you. Thank you. RIP my MIGHTY HEART my little fellow A ♠️’s ❤️Thank you to the community for allowing me to search through their yards for him and supporting my midnight walks. It was reassuring to see the best of people even in the worst of times. To the angels of @dogdayssar I’m forever in your debt. You ladies are heaven sent. Lastly thank you to @scottcampbell for the ink. I love you brother❤️l
Con información de: mty.telediario.com