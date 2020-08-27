Imágenes de Laura al golpear Texas y Luisiana

Al impactar tenía vientos sostenidos de 240 kilómetros por hora con rachas de hasta 280 kilómetros por hora

El Centro Nacional de Huracanes (NHC) de Estados Unidos informó que el huracán “Laura” tocó tierra como Categoría 4 en Cameron, Luisiana, catalogado por la fuerza de sus vientos como un huracán extremadamente peligroso.

Al impactar tenía vientos sostenidos de 240 kilómetros por hora con rachas de hasta 280 kilómetros por hora.

A través de imágenes difundidas a través de redes sociales, se puede observar y escuchar el poderoso impacto de Laura.

Las autoridades confirmaron que hay más de 490 mil hogares sin electricidad en la zona. En Luisiana 390 mil 673 hogares no tienen electricidad y 100 mil 924 en Texas.

Actualmente la tormenta tiene vientos de 117 kilómetros por hora, según el último reporte del Centro Nacional de Huracanes.

Se pronostica que Laura siga debilitándose a medida que avanza rápidamente tierra adentro sobre Luisiana.

Con información de: lopezdoriga.com

 

