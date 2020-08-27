Imágenes de Laura al golpear Texas y Luisiana

El Centro Nacional de Huracanes (NHC) de Estados Unidos informó que el huracán “Laura” tocó tierra como Categoría 4 en Cameron, Luisiana, catalogado por la fuerza de sus vientos como un huracán extremadamente peligroso.
Al impactar tenía vientos sostenidos de 240 kilómetros por hora con rachas de hasta 280 kilómetros por hora.
A través de imágenes difundidas a través de redes sociales, se puede observar y escuchar el poderoso impacto de Laura.
Así la llegada del huracán Laura en Lake Charles, Louisiana
(Video de @ReedTimmerAccu)
(FOTOS + VIDEO) https://t.co/Ciu6qw5DXH pic.twitter.com/KkyXy5gK5f
— Joaquín López-Dóriga (@lopezdoriga) August 27, 2020
Las autoridades confirmaron que hay más de 490 mil hogares sin electricidad en la zona. En Luisiana 390 mil 673 hogares no tienen electricidad y 100 mil 924 en Texas.
Actualmente la tormenta tiene vientos de 117 kilómetros por hora, según el último reporte del Centro Nacional de Huracanes.
Se pronostica que Laura siga debilitándose a medida que avanza rápidamente tierra adentro sobre Luisiana.
🔊🔊🔊 SOUND UP
Listen to the wind inside this casino in Lake Charles as Hurricane Laura rips across the region with reports of winds over 120 mph! We're live with team coverage as the storm continues to impact the coastline and move inland. #HurricaneLaura #LAwx pic.twitter.com/1KQjuAiuCk
— WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) August 27, 2020
TRACKING LAURA: Hurricane Laura made landfall over Southwest Louisiana early Thursday morning. Here's what it looked like in Lake Charles, LA as the storm came ashore https://t.co/AGybazkdJi
(Video courtesy: Logan Poole/LSM) pic.twitter.com/q2Nsm3WX2e
— CBS Austin (@cbsaustin) August 27, 2020
🔊🔊SOUND ON🔊🔊
If you ever wondered what it sounds like to be in a Category 4 hurricane… Well, this is it. #Laura #LAwx pic.twitter.com/EQ6Ex1EHlz
— Cory Smith (@wxcory) August 27, 2020
Winds well in excess of 100mph now in Lake Charles as the eye begins to move in. #lawx #laura pic.twitter.com/4wiE1qdEXB
— Cory Smith (@wxcory) August 27, 2020
TRACKING LAURA: The hurricane's intense winds flip over an RV as the eyewall began to move over Lake Charles, LA https://t.co/UkeI4OZoQj
(Video courtesy: Brandon Clement/LSM) pic.twitter.com/oRH9br9NOW
— CBS Austin (@cbsaustin) August 27, 2020
Con información de: lopezdoriga.com
