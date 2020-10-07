Basquetbolista deja propina de 8 mil dólares a trabajadores de un hotel

Tiempo aproximado de lectura: < 1 minuto

Russell Westbrook no tuvo una buena actuación en la serie donde fueron eliminados por los Lakers de Los Ángeles en cinco juegos de la segunda ronda de la NBA; pero sí realizó un gran gesto antes de irse de Disney.

Westbrook dejó una propina de 8 mil dólares al staff del hotel en el Grand Floridian en la que sus compañeros vivieron durante dos meses.

«Nos cuidaron bastante bien. Se tomaron el tiempo y energía para hacer su trabajo a un alto nivel. Eso fue lo correcto. Me gusta hacer lo correcto». Palabras del basquetbolista.

Además, Westbrook dejo su cuarto impecable. Los Rockets ni Westbrook habrán cumplido con las expectativas, pero este detalle seguramente hizo feliz a muchas personas durante unos momentos complicados.

Only @russwest44 would be able to truly confirm this, and I doubt he will, but I'm told that he left a $8,000 tip for the Grand Floridian housekeepers when the @HoustonRockets left the NBA bubble.

Moreover, I'm told, he left the room virtually spotless.

— Brad Townsend (@townbrad) October 6, 2020