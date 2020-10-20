Mark Bryan, es un hombre heterosexual que busca cambiar la forma de vestir, usando faldas y zapatillas.
En pocas palabras todas las piezas que son consideradas sólo “para mujer” y así demostrar que las prendas no tienen género.
El hombre vive en Alemania y es ingeniero en robótica, casado, tiene hijos y en sus tiempos libres se dedica a ser coach de un equipo de futbol.
Usa con orgullo prendas que son consideradas para mujeres, pues busca erradicar la idea de género de que las faldas y zapatillas son exclusivo del sexo femenino.
3rd day with customer so back into office today. Hopefully we will be finished by noon. Yes, I still wear a coat and tie! This is one of my favorite suits. Navy with magenta strips. Matches my favorite pumps. No home office today. Stay home and be safe everyone! I am just a normal,happily married, straight guy that loves Porsche’s, beautiful women, and likes to incorporate a skirt and heels into his daily wardrobe. Clothes and shoes should have no gender. #meninskirts #markinhighheels #clotheshavenogender #maninheels #maninhighheels #socialdistancing #maninskirt #skirtsformen #heelsformen #realmenofstyle
