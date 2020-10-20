Hombre usa faldas y zapatillas para acabar con estereotipos

Tiempo aproximado de lectura: < 1 minuto

Mark Bryan, es un hombre heterosexual que busca cambiar la forma de vestir, usando faldas y zapatillas.

En pocas palabras todas las piezas que son consideradas sólo “para mujer” y así demostrar que las prendas no tienen género.

El hombre vive en Alemania y es ingeniero en robótica, casado, tiene hijos y en sus tiempos libres se dedica a ser coach de un equipo de futbol.

Usa con orgullo prendas que son consideradas para mujeres, pues busca erradicar la idea de género de que las faldas y zapatillas son exclusivo del sexo femenino.

 

Con información de: milenio.com 