Mesera salva a niño maltratado gracias a mensaje oculto en una servilleta

Tras denunciar el hecho a las autoridades, los padres del menor, fueron arrestados y acusados con cargos de abuso agravado de menores y negligencia infantil.

Orlando waitress became suspicious when little boy wasn’t allowed to order food, then she noticed bruises on his arms. She held up hand written sign behind parents saying ‘Do you need help?’ The boy signaled ‘yes’, so she called police. Both parents arrested for child abuse. pic.twitter.com/yQRr8Z0lCB

