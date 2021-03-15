Y los nominados al Oscar son…

La lista completa de los nominados a los premios Oscar 2021 fue anunciada por la Academia y que la gala, cuyo formato todavía es un misterio por las restricciones del Covid-19, se celebrará el 25 de abril desde el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles, California, el hogar habitual de los Oscar; y desde Union Station, la estación central de la ciudad californiana y una novedad en esta ocasión.
Esta es la lista:
MEJOR PELÍCULA:
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Mank
Promising Young Woman
Minari
The Father
Sound of Metal
Judas and the Black Messiah
MEJOR ACTOR: Chadwick Boseman – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
Anthony Hopkins – “The Father”
Riz Ahmed – “Sound of Metal”
Gary Oldman – “Mank”
Steven Yeun – “Minari”
MEJOR ACTRIZ
Carey Mulligan – “Promising Young Woman”
Frances McDormand – “Nomadland”
Vanessa Kirby – “Pieces of a Woman”
Viola Davis – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
Andra Day – “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”
MEJOR DIRECTOR: Chloé Zhao – “Nomadland”
David Fincher – “Mank”
Emerald Fennell – “Promising Young Woman”
Lee Isaac Chung – “Minari”
Thomas Vinterberg – “Another Round”
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO:
Daniel Kaluuya – “Judas and the Black Messiah”
Sacha Baron Cohen – “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
Leslie Odom Jr. – “One Night in Miami”
Paul Raci – “Sound of Metal”
LaKeith Stanfield – “Judas and the Black Messiah”
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO:
Olivia Colman – “The Father”
Amanda Seyfried – “Mank”
Glenn Close – “Hillbilly Elegy”
Yuh-Jung Youn – “Minari”
Maria Bakalova – “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”
MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL:
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Mejor Guión Adaptado
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
The White Tiger
MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA:
Onward
Over the Moon
Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
MEJOR PELÍCULA DOCUMENTAL:
“Collective”
“Crip Camp”
“The Mole Agent”
“My Octopus Teacher”
“Time”
MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA:
Another Round (Dinamarca)
Better Days (Hong Kong)
Collective (Rumania)
The Man Who Sold His Skin (Túnez)
Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia y Herzegovina)
MEJOR CANCION ORIGAL:
Husavik (My Hometown), “Eurovision Song Contest”
Fight for You – “Judas and the Black Messiah”
Hear My Voice – “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
Io Si (Seen) -“The Life Ahead”
Speak Now – “One Night in Miami”
Con información de: noticieros.televisa.com
TAMBIÉN TE PUEDE INTERESAR: