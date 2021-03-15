Y los nominados al Oscar son…

Tiempo aproximado de lectura: 2 minutos

La lista completa de los nominados a los premios Oscar 2021 fue anunciada por la Academia y que la gala, cuyo formato todavía es un misterio por las restricciones del Covid-19, se celebrará el 25 de abril desde el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles, California, el hogar habitual de los Oscar; y desde Union Station, la estación central de la ciudad californiana y una novedad en esta ocasión.

Esta es la lista:

MEJOR PELÍCULA:

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Mank

Promising Young Woman

Minari

The Father

Sound of Metal

Judas and the Black Messiah

MEJOR ACTOR: Chadwick Boseman – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Anthony Hopkins – “The Father”

Riz Ahmed – “Sound of Metal”

Gary Oldman – “Mank”

Steven Yeun – “Minari”

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Carey Mulligan – “Promising Young Woman”

Frances McDormand – “Nomadland”

Vanessa Kirby – “Pieces of a Woman”

Viola Davis – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Andra Day – “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

MEJOR DIRECTOR: Chloé Zhao – “Nomadland”

David Fincher – “Mank”

Emerald Fennell – “Promising Young Woman”

Lee Isaac Chung – “Minari”

Thomas Vinterberg – “Another Round”

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO:

Daniel Kaluuya – “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Sacha Baron Cohen – “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Leslie Odom Jr. – “One Night in Miami”

Paul Raci – “Sound of Metal”

LaKeith Stanfield – “Judas and the Black Messiah”

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO:

Olivia Colman – “The Father”

Amanda Seyfried – “Mank”

Glenn Close – “Hillbilly Elegy”

Yuh-Jung Youn – “Minari”

Maria Bakalova – “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL:

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Mejor Guión Adaptado

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

The White Tiger

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA:

Onward

Over the Moon

Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

MEJOR PELÍCULA DOCUMENTAL:

“Collective”

“Crip Camp”

“The Mole Agent”

“My Octopus Teacher”

“Time”

MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA:

Another Round (Dinamarca)

Better Days (Hong Kong)

Collective (Rumania)

The Man Who Sold His Skin (Túnez)

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia y Herzegovina)

MEJOR CANCION ORIGAL:

Husavik (My Hometown), “Eurovision Song Contest”

Fight for You – “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Hear My Voice – “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Io Si (Seen) -“The Life Ahead”

Speak Now – “One Night in Miami”

