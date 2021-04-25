Tiempo aproximado de lectura: 5 minutos

Lic. Ernesto Lerma.-

Cd. Victoria, Tam.-

La estatuilla que entrega la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas de los Estados Unidos con la edición de este año, como la de todos los premios que se han entregado, resultará distinta. Esto debido principalmente a que el año pasado el cine se vivió a través de las plataformas de streaming.

Es así como la lista de nominados al Oscar 2021 tiene sus particularidades. Primero, no quiero dejar de señalar una de las pifias en esta lista de nominado pues a pesar de que Daniel Kaluuya y LaKeith Stanfield recibieron nominaciones por “Judas and the Black Messiah”, ambos fueron tomados en cuenta como actores de reparto cuando en realidad por lo menos uno de ellos es el protagónico.

Los mexicanos en los Oscar

Por otro lado, si bien México no logró la nominación final a Mejor Película Internacional con “Ya No Estoy Aquí” si cuenta entre las nominaciones con los nombres de Jaime Bakscht, Michelle Couttolenc y Carlos Cortés quienes al lado de Nicolas Becker y Phillip Bladh están nominados en categoría técnica al Oscar por Mejor Sonido por su trabajo en el estupendo filme “Sound of Metal”.

Sobresale también el hecho de que dos mujeres han sido nominadas al mismo tiempo en la categoría Mejor Dirección. Esto no había ocurrido antes con lo que los nombres de las cineastas Chloe Zhao y Emerald Fennell tienen ya un lugar especial en la historia fílmica.

La entrega de los premios Oscar se llevará a cabo este domingo 25 de abril y aquí en este espacio de Zoom de Cine les presento mis predicciones personales en todas las nominaciones. Aquí tienen la lista completa de los nominados y mis pronósticos en quiniela de quien creo puede ganar, a ver a cuantas categorías le atino este año.

1- MEJOR PELÍCULA:

The Father de Florian Zeller

Judas and the Black Messiah de Shaka King

Mank de David Fincher

Minari de Lee Isaac Chung

Nomadland de Chloe Zhao (GANADORA)

Promising Young Woman de Emerald Fennell

Sound of Metal de Darius Marder

The Trial of the Chicago 7 de Aaron Sorkin

2- MEJOR DIRECCIÓN:

Another Round – Thomas Vinterberg

Mank – David Fincher

Minari – Lee Isaac Chung

Nomadland – Chloe Zhao (GANADORA)

Promising Young Woman – Emerald Fennell

3- MEJOR ACTOR:

Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins – The Father (GANADOR)

Gary Oldman – Mank

Steven Yeun – Minari

4- MEJOR ACTRIZ:

Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day – The United States vs Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand – Nomadland (GANADORA)

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

5- MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO:

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah (GANADOR)

Leslie Odom Jr – One Night in Miami

Paul Raci – Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah

6- MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO:

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman – The Father (GANADORA)

Amanda Seyfried – Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari

7.- MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA:

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul (GANADORA)

Wolfwalkers

8- MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO:

Burrow – Madeline Sharafian y Michael Capbarat

Genius Loci – Adrien Mérigeau y Amaury Ovise

If Anything Happens I Love You – Will McCormack y Michael Govier

Opera – Erick Oh (GANADOR)

Yes-People – Gísli Darri Halldórsson y Arnar Gunnarsson

9- MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO:

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm – Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman y Lee Kern

The Father – Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller (GANADOR)

The Mauritanian – Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, MB Traven

Nomadland – Chloé Zhao

The White Tiger – Ramin Bahrani

10- MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL:

Judas and the Black Messiah – Will Berson, Shaka King, Will Berson, Kenny Lucas y Keith Lucas

Minari – Lee Isaac Chung

Promising Young Woman – Emerald Fennell (GANADOR)

Sound of Metal – Darius Marder, Abraham Marder, Derek Cianfrance

The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Aaron Sorkin

11- MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA:

Judas and the Black Messiah – Sean Bobbitt

Mank – Erik Messerschmidt (GANADOR)

News of the World – Dariusz Wolski

Nomadland – Joshua James Richards

The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Phedon Papamichael

12- MEJOR DOCUMENTAL:

Collective – Alexander Nanau y Bianca Oana

Crip Camp – Nicole Newnham, Jim LeBrecht y Sara Bolder

El Agente Topo – Maite Alberdi y Marcela Santibáñez (GANADOR)

My Octopus Teacher – Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed y Craig Foster

Time – Garrett Bradley, Lauren Domino y Kellen Quinn

13- MEJOR CORTO DOCUMENTAL:

Colette – Anthony Giacchino y Alice Doyard

A Concerto is a Conversation – Ben Proudfoot y Kris Bowers

Do Not Split – Anders Hammer y Charlotte Cook

Hunger Ward – Skye Fitzgerald y Michael Scheuerman

A Love Song for Latasha – Sophia Nahli Allison y Janice Duncan

14- MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE:

Feeling Through – Doug Roland y Susan Ruzenski

The Letter Room – Elvira Lind y Sofia Sondervan

The Present – Farah Nabulsi (GANADOR)

Two Distant Strangers – Travon Free y Martin Desmond Roe

White Eye – Tomer Shushan y Shira Hochman

15- MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL:

Another Round (Denmark) (GANADORA)

Better Days (Hong Kong)

Collective (Rumania)

The Man Who Sold His Skin (Túnez)

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia – Herzegovina)

16- MEJOR EDICIÓN:

The Father – Yorgos Lamprinos

Nomadland – Chloé Zhao

Promising Young Woman – Frédéric Thoraval (GANADOR)

Sound of Metal – Mikkel EG Nielsen

The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Alan Baumgarten

17- MEJOR SONIDO:

Greyhound – Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders y David Wyman

Mank – Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance y Drew Kunin

News of the World – Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller y John Pritchett

Soul – Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott y David Parker

Sound of Metal – Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés y Phillip Bladh (GANADOR)

18- MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN:

The Father – Peter Francis y Cathy Featherstone

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (La Madre del Blues) – Mark Ricker, Karen O’Hara y Diana Stoughton (GANADOR)

Mank – Donald Graham Burt y Jan Pascale

News of the World – David Crank y Elizabeth Keenan

Tenet – Nathan Crowley y Kathy Lucas

19- MEJOR BANDA SONORA:

Da 5 Bloods – Terence Blanchard

Mank – Trent Reznor y Atticus Ross

Minari – Emile Mosseri

News of the World – James Newton Howard

Soul – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross y Jon Batiste (GANADOR)

20- MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL:

Fight For You – Judas and the Black Messiah (H.E.R., Dernst Emile II y Tiara Thomas)

Hear my Voice – The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Daniel Pemberton y Celeste Waite) (GANADORA)

Husavik – Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus y Rickard Göransson)

Io Si (Seen) – The Life Ahead [La Vita Davanti a Se] (Diane Warren y Laura Pausini)

Speak Now – One Night in Miami… (Leslie Odom, Jr and Sam Ashworth)

21- MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA:

Emma – Marese Langan, Laura Allen y Claudia Stolze

Hillbilly Elegy – Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle y Patricia Dehaney (GANADORA)

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (La Madre del Blues) – Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal y Jamika Wilson

Mank – Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri y Colleen LaBaff

Pinocchio – Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli y Francesco Pegoretti

22- MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO:

Emma – Alexandra Byrne

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Ann Roth (GANADOR)

Mank – Trish Summerville

Mulán – Bina Daigeler

Pinocchio – Massimo Cantini Parrini

23- MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES:

Love and Monsters – Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt y Brian Cox

The Midnight Sky – Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon y David Watkins

Mulan – Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury y Steve Ingram

The One and Only Ivan – Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher

Tenet – Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley y Scott Fisher (GANADOR)