Lic. Ernesto Lerma.-
Cd. Victoria, Tam.-
La estatuilla que entrega la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas de los Estados Unidos con la edición de este año, como la de todos los premios que se han entregado, resultará distinta. Esto debido principalmente a que el año pasado el cine se vivió a través de las plataformas de streaming.
Es así como la lista de nominados al Oscar 2021 tiene sus particularidades. Primero, no quiero dejar de señalar una de las pifias en esta lista de nominado pues a pesar de que Daniel Kaluuya y LaKeith Stanfield recibieron nominaciones por “Judas and the Black Messiah”, ambos fueron tomados en cuenta como actores de reparto cuando en realidad por lo menos uno de ellos es el protagónico.
Los mexicanos en los Oscar
Por otro lado, si bien México no logró la nominación final a Mejor Película Internacional con “Ya No Estoy Aquí” si cuenta entre las nominaciones con los nombres de Jaime Bakscht, Michelle Couttolenc y Carlos Cortés quienes al lado de Nicolas Becker y Phillip Bladh están nominados en categoría técnica al Oscar por Mejor Sonido por su trabajo en el estupendo filme “Sound of Metal”.
Sobresale también el hecho de que dos mujeres han sido nominadas al mismo tiempo en la categoría Mejor Dirección. Esto no había ocurrido antes con lo que los nombres de las cineastas Chloe Zhao y Emerald Fennell tienen ya un lugar especial en la historia fílmica.
La entrega de los premios Oscar se llevará a cabo este domingo 25 de abril y aquí en este espacio de Zoom de Cine les presento mis predicciones personales en todas las nominaciones. Aquí tienen la lista completa de los nominados y mis pronósticos en quiniela de quien creo puede ganar, a ver a cuantas categorías le atino este año.
1- MEJOR PELÍCULA:
The Father de Florian Zeller
Judas and the Black Messiah de Shaka King
Mank de David Fincher
Minari de Lee Isaac Chung
Nomadland de Chloe Zhao (GANADORA)
Promising Young Woman de Emerald Fennell
Sound of Metal de Darius Marder
The Trial of the Chicago 7 de Aaron Sorkin
2- MEJOR DIRECCIÓN:
Another Round – Thomas Vinterberg
Mank – David Fincher
Minari – Lee Isaac Chung
Nomadland – Chloe Zhao (GANADORA)
Promising Young Woman – Emerald Fennell
3- MEJOR ACTOR:
Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins – The Father (GANADOR)
Gary Oldman – Mank
Steven Yeun – Minari
4- MEJOR ACTRIZ:
Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day – The United States vs Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand – Nomadland (GANADORA)
Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman
5- MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO:
Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah (GANADOR)
Leslie Odom Jr – One Night in Miami
Paul Raci – Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah
6- MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO:
Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman – The Father (GANADORA)
Amanda Seyfried – Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari
7.- MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA:
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul (GANADORA)
Wolfwalkers
8- MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO:
Burrow – Madeline Sharafian y Michael Capbarat
Genius Loci – Adrien Mérigeau y Amaury Ovise
If Anything Happens I Love You – Will McCormack y Michael Govier
Opera – Erick Oh (GANADOR)
Yes-People – Gísli Darri Halldórsson y Arnar Gunnarsson
9- MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO:
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm – Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman y Lee Kern
The Father – Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller (GANADOR)
The Mauritanian – Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, MB Traven
Nomadland – Chloé Zhao
The White Tiger – Ramin Bahrani
10- MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL:
Judas and the Black Messiah – Will Berson, Shaka King, Will Berson, Kenny Lucas y Keith Lucas
Minari – Lee Isaac Chung
Promising Young Woman – Emerald Fennell (GANADOR)
Sound of Metal – Darius Marder, Abraham Marder, Derek Cianfrance
The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Aaron Sorkin
11- MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA:
Judas and the Black Messiah – Sean Bobbitt
Mank – Erik Messerschmidt (GANADOR)
News of the World – Dariusz Wolski
Nomadland – Joshua James Richards
The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Phedon Papamichael
12- MEJOR DOCUMENTAL:
Collective – Alexander Nanau y Bianca Oana
Crip Camp – Nicole Newnham, Jim LeBrecht y Sara Bolder
El Agente Topo – Maite Alberdi y Marcela Santibáñez (GANADOR)
My Octopus Teacher – Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed y Craig Foster
Time – Garrett Bradley, Lauren Domino y Kellen Quinn
13- MEJOR CORTO DOCUMENTAL:
Colette – Anthony Giacchino y Alice Doyard
A Concerto is a Conversation – Ben Proudfoot y Kris Bowers
Do Not Split – Anders Hammer y Charlotte Cook
Hunger Ward – Skye Fitzgerald y Michael Scheuerman
A Love Song for Latasha – Sophia Nahli Allison y Janice Duncan
14- MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE:
Feeling Through – Doug Roland y Susan Ruzenski
The Letter Room – Elvira Lind y Sofia Sondervan
The Present – Farah Nabulsi (GANADOR)
Two Distant Strangers – Travon Free y Martin Desmond Roe
White Eye – Tomer Shushan y Shira Hochman
15- MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL:
Another Round (Denmark) (GANADORA)
Better Days (Hong Kong)
Collective (Rumania)
The Man Who Sold His Skin (Túnez)
Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia – Herzegovina)
16- MEJOR EDICIÓN:
The Father – Yorgos Lamprinos
Nomadland – Chloé Zhao
Promising Young Woman – Frédéric Thoraval (GANADOR)
Sound of Metal – Mikkel EG Nielsen
The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Alan Baumgarten
17- MEJOR SONIDO:
Greyhound – Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders y David Wyman
Mank – Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance y Drew Kunin
News of the World – Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller y John Pritchett
Soul – Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott y David Parker
Sound of Metal – Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés y Phillip Bladh (GANADOR)
18- MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN:
The Father – Peter Francis y Cathy Featherstone
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (La Madre del Blues) – Mark Ricker, Karen O’Hara y Diana Stoughton (GANADOR)
Mank – Donald Graham Burt y Jan Pascale
News of the World – David Crank y Elizabeth Keenan
Tenet – Nathan Crowley y Kathy Lucas
19- MEJOR BANDA SONORA:
Da 5 Bloods – Terence Blanchard
Mank – Trent Reznor y Atticus Ross
Minari – Emile Mosseri
News of the World – James Newton Howard
Soul – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross y Jon Batiste (GANADOR)
20- MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL:
Fight For You – Judas and the Black Messiah (H.E.R., Dernst Emile II y Tiara Thomas)
Hear my Voice – The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Daniel Pemberton y Celeste Waite) (GANADORA)
Husavik – Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus y Rickard Göransson)
Io Si (Seen) – The Life Ahead [La Vita Davanti a Se] (Diane Warren y Laura Pausini)
Speak Now – One Night in Miami… (Leslie Odom, Jr and Sam Ashworth)
21- MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA:
Emma – Marese Langan, Laura Allen y Claudia Stolze
Hillbilly Elegy – Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle y Patricia Dehaney (GANADORA)
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (La Madre del Blues) – Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal y Jamika Wilson
Mank – Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri y Colleen LaBaff
Pinocchio – Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli y Francesco Pegoretti
22- MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO:
Emma – Alexandra Byrne
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Ann Roth (GANADOR)
Mank – Trish Summerville
Mulán – Bina Daigeler
Pinocchio – Massimo Cantini Parrini
23- MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES:
Love and Monsters – Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt y Brian Cox
The Midnight Sky – Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon y David Watkins
Mulan – Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury y Steve Ingram
The One and Only Ivan – Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher
Tenet – Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley y Scott Fisher (GANADOR)